‘Mandatory Ritual After Every Trip’: Bengaluru Man’s Boarding Pass Wall Leaves Netizens ‘Manifesting'

In a world where most travel memories live inside phone galleries and cloud backups, a man from Bengaluru has taken a refreshingly old-school route as After every journey, he sticks his boarding pass on his room wall.

In a now viral Instagram video, the Bengaluru man is seen updating his wall with yet another flight ticket, calling it his “mandatory ritual after every trip”. The wall, layered with boarding passes from different airlines and destinations, quietly tells the story of his travels without a single filter or hashtag.

Sharing the video, he wrote, “Mandatory ritual after every trip, updating the flight tickets on the room wall. What’s your post trip ritual?”

The clip has already garnered over 214k likes, with users calling it wholesome, nostalgic and surprisingly emotional as for many, boarding passes are just paper slips that get crumpled and thrown away at the airport exit. But in this case, each one becomes proof of a journey lived.

‘Crazy’: Netizens react

One user commented, “Bhai, that Vistara ticket hits hard!”

Second user wrote, “The printing fades in a few months. I only have blank boarding passes with immigration stamps now.”

Another said, “Finally found someone like me.”