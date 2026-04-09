Humare Yahan Aisa Hi Hota Hai…Viral Video Sparks Outrage Over ‘Fan Service’ in MP Classroom

New Delhi: A short video from a government school in Madhya Pradesh’s Rewa district has sparked a discussion online and not for the right reasons. The video, now widely circulating on X, shows a teacher sitting comfortably earphones plugged in, seemingly engrossed in a phone conversation, while a young child stands beside her, fanning her continuously with a hand fan.

There is no clarity yet on when exactly the video was shot but the clip and its visuals were enough to draw sharp reactions. For many, it captured what they believe is a deeper rot in part of India’s government education system breeding apathy, misuse of authority and lack of accountability.

Social media users didn’t hold back.

One user sarcastically wrote that the student might soon start addressing the teacher as “Your Highness” and serve tea too, calling it “peak Indian education system unlocked.”

Another demanded strict action, tagging local authorities and calling the incident an “absolute disgrace.”

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One user took a dig at the overall public education system in India by sharing a GIF reading “humare yahan aise hi hota hai.”

Some comments veered into broader criticism of government school teachers, while others took a more extreme and problematic tone with some even suggesting bans and generalisations that reflect how quickly online outrage can spiral.

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A few, however, attempted to contextualise the act, comparing it to traditional gurukul practices where students served their teachers though many pointed out that such comparisons miss the reality of modern education and child dignity.

“This was not the teaching time. What's wrong with waving a fan to your teacher? People should ask questions with the electricity department rather than the person who is shaping your life and educational status,” one wrote.

More than just a viral moment

While the authenticity and full context of the video are yet to be officially confirmed, the incident has once again put the spotlight on classroom conditions in government schools- particularly in smaller districts.

This comes at a time when states are trying to push reforms and incentives in the education sector. Just days ago, the Madhya Pradesh government flagged off a four-day “school chalein campaign” to mark the start of new academic session and encourage enrolment in schools.

The Uttar Pradesh government only few days back approved a significant hike in honorarium for education workers. The Cabinet cleared an increase for Shiksha Mitras from Rs 10,000 to Rs 18,000 per month, while part-time instructors will now receive Rs 17,000 instead of Rs 9,000. The revised payments are effective from April 1, 2026, and are expected to benefit lakhs of workers.

The contrast that’s hard to ignore