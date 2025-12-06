'Humility Beyond Protocol': Putin Obliges Delhi Hotel Staff for Photo | WATCH

New Delhi: Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit to India was an exemplary exhibition of the friendship Russia shares with India. Both Putin and Prime Minister Narendra Modi broke protocols during the former's 30-hour visit to New Delhi.

While PM Modi broke protocol by warmly receiving Putin at the Delhi Airport, the Kremlin chief broke protocol just before departing from the national capital.

Putin Poses With Hotel Staff

Putin stayed in a luxurious suite at New Delhi's ITC Maurya Hotel for two days. Before leaving, staff members of the five-star hotel requested Putin for a photograph with them.

"Russian President Vladimir Putin couldn't refuse some of the staff at the Indian hotel where he was staying during his two-day state visit to India, and posed for a photo with them," Russian news agency Tass stated.

Videos shared by Russian channels showed the Kremlin chief smiling and posing with staff members of the luxury hotel.

Thereafter, an excited staff was seen showing the photos to others.

Social Media Reactions

The heartwarming gesture by the Kremlin chief won the hearts of people on social media. One X user said, “This man is respected by three generations of Indians... We love Putin for his courage and determination and love for mother Russia."

An X user said, “Very kind of Mr. President Putin."

Another hailed the leader for his humble act despite having a busy schedule, saying, “This is a prime example of soft power in action. A leader who, despite a packed schedule, humbly engages with ordinary people leaves an unforgettable impression. Such humility resonates universally and strengthens influence far more effectively than any formal protocol ever could. True leadership is remembered not only for decisions, but for moments like these."

PM Modi's Warm Gesture Towards Putin

On Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi broke protocol when he went to receive Vladimir Putin at the Delhi Airport. As per protocols, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar was supposed to receive President Putin.