Why the Heliconia Plant Stood Out Behind PM Modi & Putin? Symbolism, Timing & Message Explained | Image: Republic

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin made headlines during their bilateral talks at the Hyderabad House on Friday. Along with the crucial talks on Ukraine war and bilateral friendship, what grabbed public attention was a vibrant plant placed behind the two leaders.

Visuals from the bilateral talks showed the vibrant red plant on a small table behind the them.

What Is The Name Of The Plant?

Heliconia plant | Image: Freepik

The aesthetic plant spotted at the meeting is Heliconia Plant, which is known for its striking, colourful and long-lasting flower-like bracts. The plant is also know as 'False Bird of Paradise'or 'Lobster Claw''.

The bracts of the plant are often of red or orange colour with hues of yellow at its tip.

Advertisement

Significance

In the ancient Chinese practice of Feng Shui, Heliconia Plant is considered to promote growth, warmth and prosperity.

As per Feng Shui, the plant should be placed in the south.

Advertisement

Feng Shui is a practice of arranging homes, gardens, buildings and other spaces to achieve harmony and a balance with the natural flow of energy.

Symbolism

The Heliconia Plant is associated with growth, positive energy and good fortune. It also symbolises balance, harmony and fresh beginnings.

Why Was Heliconia At Modi-Putin Meet?

The placement of Heliconia at the bilateral talks sent people wondering why India chose a tropical flowering plant instead of a more standard backdrop. Its presence at the meeting was most likely intentional, sending a message to the world that the meeting is about growth, prosperity and positivity.

Since the plant is a symbol of growth, its presence at the meeting also symbolised the growing friendship and warmth between India and Russia.