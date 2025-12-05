Updated 5 December 2025 at 17:32 IST
Why the Heliconia Plant Stood Out Behind PM Modi & Putin? Symbolism, Timing & Message Explained
During the Modi-Putin meeting, the bright Heliconia plant placed in the background caught public attention. Was it just décor or a subtle diplomatic signal? Here's what this tropical flower could represent amid the India-Russia talks.
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin made headlines during their bilateral talks at the Hyderabad House on Friday. Along with the crucial talks on Ukraine war and bilateral friendship, what grabbed public attention was a vibrant plant placed behind the two leaders.
Visuals from the bilateral talks showed the vibrant red plant on a small table behind the them.
What Is The Name Of The Plant?
The aesthetic plant spotted at the meeting is Heliconia Plant, which is known for its striking, colourful and long-lasting flower-like bracts. The plant is also know as 'False Bird of Paradise'or 'Lobster Claw''.
The bracts of the plant are often of red or orange colour with hues of yellow at its tip.
Significance
In the ancient Chinese practice of Feng Shui, Heliconia Plant is considered to promote growth, warmth and prosperity.
As per Feng Shui, the plant should be placed in the south.
Feng Shui is a practice of arranging homes, gardens, buildings and other spaces to achieve harmony and a balance with the natural flow of energy.
Symbolism
The Heliconia Plant is associated with growth, positive energy and good fortune. It also symbolises balance, harmony and fresh beginnings.
Why Was Heliconia At Modi-Putin Meet?
The placement of Heliconia at the bilateral talks sent people wondering why India chose a tropical flowering plant instead of a more standard backdrop. Its presence at the meeting was most likely intentional, sending a message to the world that the meeting is about growth, prosperity and positivity.
Since the plant is a symbol of growth, its presence at the meeting also symbolised the growing friendship and warmth between India and Russia.
On Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi broke protocol when he went to receive Vladimir Putin at the Delhi Airport. As per protocols, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar was supposed to receive President Putin. However, PM Modi warmly welcomed Putin at the tarmac and hugged him in a gesture that was acknowledged as “warm” and “personal” by Russia.
