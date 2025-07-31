‘Dogesh bro ghoomne nikle hai’: Husky In Driver’s Seat Causes Traffic Jam In Mumbai, Video Viral

Viral News/Mumbai: The "City of Dreams" is known for its vibrant culture and bustling markets, and iconic landmarks. While speaking about the city’s notorious traffic, which is often unpredictable, comes with crowded streets and daily jams, it is a common part of the mumbaikars. Recently, a viral video from Lokhandwala Main Market in Andheri West captured a red car parked right in the middle of the busy road with a pet dog calmly sitting on the driver’s seat.

What does the video reveal?

In the video, it was revealed that a Siberian Husky was sitting quietly in the driver’s seat with no one inside the car, while a long queue behind the vehicle was seen struggling to pass, as the car stood parked right in the middle of the road.

The video was shared originally on Instagram with the caption, “Car parked right in the middle of Lokhandwala Main Market, Shockingly a pet dog was left sitting on the driver’s seat.”

Mumbai Husky viral video

Users' reaction to the viral video?

The video has gone viral on social media and has attracted multiple users' attention. One user said, “The dog’s in the driver’s seat, and the human’s rotting like a stray in the street-evolution hit reverse today.” While another adored the incident and said, “I know it’s supposed to be serious, but the dog in the driver seat is just too cute.” A third user said, “Sadly, this is the state of the entire Mumbai. People just park anywhere, leaving very little space to drive.” while another humouredly “Dogesh bro ghoomne nikle hai.” another said.

