Hyderabad School's Rs 2.5 Lakh Nursery Fee Sparks Outrage On Social Media

Hyderabad: A picture of a private school's tuition fee schedule went viral online, sparking discussions on social media.

Anuradha Tiwari who is the founder of Dharma Party Of India, shared the screenshot on X, which instantly triggered the conversation.

She commented on the photo by saying, "What are these schools even teaching to justify such a ridiculously high fee?"

The cost of the classes of nursery going children is Rs 2,51,000. It now costs Rs 21,000 a month to learn ABCD.

People are shocked to see that preschool children are paying Rs 2,51,000 a year, as it is shown in the screenshot posted by her.

Although the screenshot posted by her does not identify the school, but the reports indicate that the fee structure belongs to a private school in Hyderabad.

Peek A Look On How Internet Is Reacting:

The post on twitter received a lot of attention after it was posted and comments were poured in. A few users also complained about the excessive fee of the school.

A user commented, " Private School is a business. Government schools can provide the same education with all those qualified teachers recruited without any fees".

Another stated, "The government must take action to end this fee monopoly".

"For a long time, India had a few institutions with boarding possibilities, such as Doon School and convents in remote hills areas like Darjeeling," a user stated.

A person also suggested, "If one cannot afford the fees, don't send your kids to this school, simple and straight," while others expressed disapproval of the fee charge level by stating Dhirubhai Ambani International School, kindergarten tuition costs about Rs 14,00,000 (14 lakh) per year.