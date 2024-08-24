Published 07:55 IST, August 24th 2024
"I figured she is a midnight-to-7-AM sleeper," Man Takes Revenge on Aggressive Boss By...
One user took to Reddit to share his experience of taking revenge on his "super aggressive" boss by sending her emails during her sleep hours.
- Viral News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
The user also shared a detailed account of how he scheduled emails and sent them at odd hours. | Image: AI
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
