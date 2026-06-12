'I'll Get Dowry Anyway': IIT Aspirant's Reply on Future Plans Sparks Outrage, Netizens Ask 'Does Education Change Mindsets?'

In a now-viral video, a student who cleared the IIT entrance examination sparked controversy with his remarks on dowry, a practice outlawed in India for decades.

In the video, the student can be heard openly expressing support for dowry and suggesting that he sees it as part of his future plans, prompting a fresh debate online about whether education alone is enough to change deeply rooted social attitudes.

The controversy began during an interview in which the student was asked about his future plans after clearing the highly competitive IIT entrance examination.

When asked about earning a livelihood, he replied, "Main dahej ke bharose hoon" (I'm depending on dowry).

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The interviewer then pointed out that clearing an IIT entrance exam would likely allow him to earn well on his own. However, the student doubled down on his remarks.

"Padne ke baad bhi kamana pade, woh investment thodi na hai," he said, implying that having to work after studying would defeat the purpose of the investment made in education.

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As the conversation continued, the interviewer reminded him that accepting dowry is illegal in India under the Dowry Prohibition Act.

The student responded, "Mere baad band ho jaye," before attempting to reframe the issue by referring to dowry as "gifts."

Asked how much he expected, he replied that he would not refuse whatever was given and suggested he wanted enough money to ensure he would not have to work.

Further, he stated that he wanted a girl who earns and appeared unconcerned about other criteria.

When questioned further about his expectations, he admitted, "Hum demanding hi hain," suggesting that he was indeed making demands.

Netizens React

Many social media users expressed disappointment that a student capable of cracking one of India's toughest entrance examinations could hold such views.

One user wrote, "No matter how much education one gets or how highly qualified in life, if you cannot learn basic manners or leave your mindset behind, there's no saving you."

Another commented, "It's the surroundings that influence a person's mindset. His parents and relatives must have been discussing how better-educated grooms get larger amounts of dowry. It's up to him now whether he wants to pass on the same attitude to his children."