'I'll Pee On Your Face': Stuck In Traffic, Female Cop Hurls Abuses At UP Couple | VIRAL

Meerut: A female sub-inspector allegedly abused and threatened a couple during a traffic jam in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut. A video of the shocking encounter showed the woman telling a man that she would “pee on his face".

The incident reportedly took place on Sunday evening, when sub-inspector Ratna Rathi, who was travelling in a Hyundai i20, got stuck in heavy traffic, lost her temper and began hurling abuses at motorists ahead of her from inside her car.

The officer then stepped out of the car and started confronting the couple seated in another car in front of her, using foul language and alleging that she was not being given way to move forward. Tensions flared as the male passenger also stepped out of the car and started arguing with Ratna Rathi.

The video of the incident showed the officer passing a shocking comment of urinating on the man's face. She also threatened to use physical violence on him. The man tried to argue with the officer, saying, “Cars are coming from both sides.”

As per reports, Ratna Rathi, who is posted in Aligarh, was returning from official duty from Saharanpur when the incident occurred. The video raised questions about the conduct of law-enforcement personnel in public spaces and the need for accountability within the police force.

After the video went viral on social media, Meerut Police said that they are investigating the matter. Police added that the officer had been suspended.

