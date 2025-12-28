Girl's Birthday Party Crashed By Bajrang Dal Workers, Muslim Friends Beaten Over 'Love Jihad' Claims | Bareilly

Bareilly: A nursing student was hosting a birthday party for her classmates at a cafe in Uttar Pradesh when suddenly it was crashed by members of Bajrang Dal, who allegedly accused two Muslim boys at the party of "love jihad". The incident took place on Saturday at 'The Den Eleven' restaurant in Bareilly.

The miscreants also made a video of them entering the restaurant and engaging in violence inside the party venue. The video showed them slapping a man before them started hitting others at the venue, ensuing panic and chaos.

Another video showed the distressed girl, who had thrown the party, making calls in the presence of a female police officer. Amidst the chaos, a man was heard shouting, "Inki family ko bulao (Call her family.)" A huge group were heard chanting, "Jai Shree Ram" in the video.

As police took the girl in a police car, a man was heard saying, “These Hindu girl are celebrating birthday with Muslim boys at restaurant.”

Later, the girl narrated what had happened at her party, saying, “We were partying…They crashed the party, raising slogans and hitting people…They tried to seize my phone and misbehaved with me. Police saved me and took me and my friend with them.” Denying the allegations of love jihad, she stressed that only two Muslim people were at the party, while the rest were Hindus.

After videos of the incident went viral on social media, police filed a case based on the complaint of the owner of the restaurant, Shalinder Gangawar. The case was registered against two identified and several unidentified individuals under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including Section 333, 115(2), 352, 351(3), 324(4), 131 and 192(2).

The restaurant owner said in the FIR, "Some customers were seated at my restaurant celebrating a birthday party and my restaurant staff was serving them. At that time, Abhay Thakur, resident of Subhashnagar, and Deepak Pathak, resident of near Bhaskar Hospital, Mini Bypass Road, arrived with 20–25 unknown associates and forcibly entered the restaurant, creating a disturbance.