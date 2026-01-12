'I'm Looking To Grab...': Trump Makes Another Odd Comment on Karoline Leavitt After 'Beautiful Face & Lips' Remark

Washington D.C.: United States President Donald Trump has again landed in a pit of controversy by passing an objectionable statement regarding White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt. The 79-year-old's shocking remark about "not grabbing" Karoline has gone viral on social media and has renewed debate about the age factor of the President of United States, a trend that was witnessed in the era of Joe Biden as well.

Trump's remark came as he was addressing a bunch of reporters on Air Force One aircraft on his way back to Washington D.C. from his retreat, Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida.

During the bumpy plane ride, one of the reporters asked Trump, "When will you meet Machado this week?" María Corina Machado, the opposition leader of Venezuela, is making headlines after Trump captured the South American country's President, Nicolas Maduro. Trump is set to meet Machado this week in Washington. Last year, Machado received the Nobel Peace Prize, an award that was desperately wanted by Trump.

Ignoring the reporter's question about the Venezuelan leader, Trump looked around and started talking about the bumpy plane ride, saying, "I am looking for something to grab here." "It's going to get rough here...and I don't seem to be..." he spoke in fragmented sentences and then jokingly blamed the reporters for the situation, saying, “I think you did this to me. You put me in a position where there is absolutely nothing to grab.”

"I am looking to grab something," Trump reiterated, and after turning to look at Karoline, he said in a light-hearted manner, “And it is not going to be Karoline.”

Karoline, who was standing close behind Trump, laughed at the remark.

The video of the incident has gone viral, attracting mixed reaction on social media. While some found Trump's comment hilarious, others viewed it as a poor joke with reference to sexual assault, with a netizen saying, "Sexual assault is not a joke, unless you are a sexual predator." Another said, How is this funny in any way shape or form. The guy is a Pedo and he uses Karoline to talk about grabbing something." An X user noted that Trump and Karoline have an age gap of approximately.

A comment on X read, “Karoline’s facial expressions as he tries to hold on to something & as she steps back tells everything one needs to know about Trump’s behavior with women.” Meanwhile, those who found the remark funny wrote comments like "He is so flipping funny", "Lol, he cracks me up", "Even in serious situations he is so humorous" and "Such a funny guy.