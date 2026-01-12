Rubio To Be Cuba's President? Trump's 'Sounds Good To Me' Response Sends Strong Signal

Havana: United States President Donald Trump has once again triggered a massive political conversation after reacting to a viral social media post that jokingly suggested that US Secretary of State Marco Rubio would be the next President of Cuba.

Marco Rubio is a Cuban-American politician who is a critic of Cuba’s communist leadership. He has repeatedly accused Cuban authorities of human rights violations and suppressing political dissent.

A social media user named Cliff Smit wrote on X, “Marco Rubio will be president of Cuba,” accompanied by a laughing emoji. Trump took a screenshot of the post, shared it on his Truth Social account and responded with the words “Sounds good to me!” The brief reply quickly drew massive attention, prompting speculation and criticism amidst Trump's threat to Cuba to strike a deal with USA before it is "too late".

An American X user said, "Our country is being led by a madman who wants to colonize the world like it’s the 1800s."

In another post on Truth Social, which was also shared by the White House, Trump said, "Cuba lived, for many years, on large amounts of OIL and MONEY from Venezuela. In return, Cuba provided "Security Services" for the last two Venezuelan dictators, BUT NOT ANYMORE!" He added, "Most of those Cubans are DEAD from last week's U.S.A. attack, and Venezuela doesn't need protection anymore from the thugs and extortionists who held them hostage for so many years. Venezuela now has the United States of America, the most powerful military in the World (by far!), to protect them, and protect them we will. THERE WILL BE NO MORE OIL OR MONEY GOING TO CUBA - ZERO! I strongly suggest they make a deal, BEFORE IT IS TOO LATE."

Trump's open threat comes after the US Army launched airstrikes on Cuba's strongest ally, Venezuela, captured its president, Nicolas Maduro and flew him to New York to face criminal charges. Thereafter, Trump said the United States would "run Venezuela" and seek full access to the country's oil resources.

Following the political storm in Venezuela, the US also seized a series of Venezuela-linked oil tankers. These developments have strong implications for Cuba, whose economy largely depends on Venezuela. Cuba relies heavily on crude oil from Venezuela. Now, Trump has threatened to cut Venezuelan oil supply to Cuba.

After Maduro was captured, Rubio had suggested that the US might target the Cuban government next. Trump had also stated that Cuba is a "failing nation" and the US wants to "help the people of Cuba".