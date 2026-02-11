Ichchadhari Naagin?: Woman Disappears Mysteriously Overnight, Mother Finds Snake Skin On Her Bed In UP

Auraiya: The disappearance of a young woman in Auraiya, Uttar Pradesh, has created a sensation as she went missing from her home in Singanpur village, leaving behind snake's skin on her bed. The strange incident quickly sparked a speculation in the village, with claims of the woman being a 'ichchadhari naagin' circulating like a wildfire. Amidst the supernatural rumors, here is what exactly happened:

A 20-year-old woman went to sleep in her room on Sunday. However, the next day when her mother opened her room, she was unable to find her daughter. This was not all. To her shock, the mother came face-to-face with a five-foot-long snake skin, lying on her daughter's bed. Along with the snake skin, her daughter's clothes and jewellery was also lying on the bed, painting a picture straight out of a supernatural story of an 'ichchadhari naagin' (supernatural woman who can transform into a snake).

Police were called, a missing person's complaint was filed and a search operation was launched.

What's The Truth?

The police dismissed the 'ichchadhari naagin' rumors, calling them baseless. The woman has been identified as Reena. Police believed that Reena wanted to escape from an arranged marriage, hence, she staged the drama. As per reports, Reena was in a relationship and had planned the filmy drama to create confusion among villagers.

The woman is still missing and police are hunting for her.

