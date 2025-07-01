Incredible Sky Moment: Giant Roll Cloud Appears Over Portugal Beach, Leaves Crowd Awestruck | Watch

Viral Video: Beachgoers in Portugal were left amazed after a massive roll cloud swept across the coastline during an ongoing heatwave.

The rare cloud formation, which looked like a giant ocean wave rolling through the sky, stunned hundreds of viewers as it moved in from the Atlantic.

The video, shared on X, shows the huge cloud slowly moving over the beach, bringing strong winds and creating a strange, dramatic atmosphere.

This happened during a severe heatwave affecting mainland Portugal and other parts of Western Europe, according to Euronews.

What Is a Roll Cloud?

Meteorologists say roll clouds are rare weather formations that happen when hot, dry inland air meets cooler, moist sea breezes. This interaction creates a long, horizontal, tube-shaped cloud that appears to roll through the sky like a wheel.

While its appearance can be alarming, resembling a tsunami or giant tidal wave, experts have confirmed that roll clouds are not dangerous and have no link to earthquakes or ocean waves.

Social Media Reacts