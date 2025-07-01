'True Hero': Father Jumps From Disney Cruise Ship To Save Daughter Who Fell Overboard, Internet Can't Stop Praising

Viral Video: While a Disney Cruise ship, Disney Dream, was returning to Fort Lauderdale from a four-night Bahamian cruise on June 29, a girl fell overboard the ship, followed by her father, who heroically jumped in to rescue his daughter.

Reportedly, the father kept his daughter afloat for nearly 20 minutes until the rescue team arrived at the scene. Disney officials informed that the father-daughter duo was rescued after the ship's emergency alert, "Mr. M.O.B." (man overboard) was alerted, and now they are safe.

The Incident Highlighted Effective Safety Protocols

Along with the immense love a father has for his children and how parents do not even think twice before sacrificing their life for their kids, the incident also highlighted the effective safety protocols in place, as the rescue teams reached the two Disney guests within minutes.

In a statement given to a media house, Disney said, "The crew aboard the Disney Dream swiftly rescued two guests from the water. We commend our Crew Members for their exceptional skills and prompt actions, which ensured the safe return of both guests to the ship within minutes. We are committed to the safety and well-being of our guests, and this incident highlights the effectiveness of our safety protocols."

Netizens Laud Father's Prompt Action