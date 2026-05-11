‘India Is Not For Beginners’: SBI ATM In Patna Turns Into Hair Salon | WATCH

An unusual sight from Bihar’s Patna has left social media users both confused and entertained after reportedly a former SBI ATM in Danapur was converted into a hair salon while still retaining its original ATM signage outside.

The now-viral video shows what appears to be a regular State Bank of India ATM from the outside. However, instead of a cash dispensing machine, customers walking in are greeted by barbers cutting hair inside the outlet.

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According to reports, the ATM had earlier functioned as a regular SBI cash kiosk before being shut down. The space was later rented out and converted into a salon.

However, the SBI ATM board and ATM-style exterior setup were reportedly left unchanged, making the shop appear like a functioning ATM from outside.

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Viral Video Leaves Internet in Splits

The bizarre transformation quickly went viral online, with users joking that only in India could an ATM suddenly turn into a salon overnight.

One wrote, “Imagine entering urgently for cash and hearing ‘baal kaise kaatna hai?’”

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Second stated, “Good to see the salon guy working good & post hours unlike the ATM's bank.”

Third commented, “India is not for beginners.”