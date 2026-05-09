'Video-Called Me From Bathroom’: Woman Accuses Rapido Driver of Harassing Her With Repeated Calls After Ride | WATCH

In the now-viral video, the woman alleged that the Rapido driver persistently contacted her through repeated calls, including video calls, after accessing her number.

The woman, identified as Shaivya on social media, shared a video recounting her experience and claimed that the driver repeatedly audio- and video-called her from multiple numbers after the ride ended.

According to her, the incident took place in 2025, but she only recently decided to share it online. She also posted a screenshot of the email she had reportedly sent to Rapido immediately after the incident.

Watch the Video Here:

“This incident traumatised me. I really want to test the power of the internet today. Will this story be heard and shared? A Rapido driver constantly harassed me by massively audio and video calling me from several numbers!!!” she wrote.

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Calling the incident "traumatising", she said she decided to speak publicly about it now to “test the power of the internet". She also claimed the driver was allegedly making video calls from a bathroom.

Rapido Responds After Post Goes Viral

Following the viral post, Rapido issued a public response, stating that the company takes such complaints seriously and that behaviour of this nature is “completely unacceptable” on its platform.

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In its reply, Rapido wrote: “Hi Shaivya, we’re truly sorry you had to go through such a distressing experience. No one should ever feel unsafe during or after a ride.”

The company also clarified that customer mobile numbers are masked on the platform and said it wanted to investigate the matter further.

“Please know that we take such concerns very seriously, and behaviour of this nature is completely unacceptable on our platform. We’d also like to clarify that customer mobile numbers are masked on Rapido, and we’d like to investigate this further,” the statement read.

Rapido further asked the woman to share her registered mobile number and ride details through direct message for further action.

'Always Rapido': Netizens React

The incident triggered strong reactions online, with many users expressing concern over women’s safety and sharing similar experiences.

One user wrote, “ALWAYS A @rapidoapp RIDER!! Always!!!”

A second commented, “Delhi is very unsafe, man, seriously.”

Another user shared a personal experience, writing, “Oh god this is sick, similar thing happened with me too last year. I didnt get video calls but he kept texting me on whatsapp 😢”

A fourth person wrote, “Power to you. Kudos to you for bringing this up!”