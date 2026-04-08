Memes Flood Social Media Over Shehbaz Sharif's Role As Key Mediator in Iran Truce

New Delhi: The ceasefire between USA and Iran took a hilariously unexpected turn online since a key 'mediator' in the fragile truce was Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. Tons of social media users latched onto the serious geopolitical breakthrough for an entirely different reason- to erupt into a meme fest targeting the Pakistani leader blending global politics with humour.

AI-generated meme trolling Shehbaz Sharif

Netizens started trolling Shehbaz Sharif's role in the truce talks shortly after he announced the ceasefire on social media, saying, “With the greatest humility, I am pleased to announce that the Islamic Republic of Iran and the United States of America, along with their allies, have agreed to an immediate ceasefire everywhere including Lebanon and elsewhere, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY.”

His X post further read, “I warmly welcome the sagacious gesture and extend deepest gratitude to the leadership of both the countries and invite their delegations to Islamabad on Friday, 10th April 2026, to further negotiate for a conclusive agreement to settle all disputes. Both parties have displayed remarkable wisdom and understanding and have remained constructively engaged in furthering the cause of peace and stability. We earnestly hope, that the ‘Islamabad Talks’ succeed in achieving sustainable peace and wish to share more good news in coming days!”

An AI-generated video shared by a X user showed Sharif sitting on the lap of US President Donald Trump, who dictated the former to write terms of the peace deal. The video portrayed Sharif as a child with a school bag on his shoulders.

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Another X user compared Sharif's efforts in the ceasefire to the efforts of a man who manually tries to stop a metro train, which is fully capable of stopping at stations on its one.

Another meme showed the Pakistan Prime Minister dressed as a waiter and serving Trump and Iran Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei at ‘Pak Dhaba'. Trump was seen telling Sharif, “Good service, keep the change!”

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