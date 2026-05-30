India's Ambassador To China Stuns Netizens With Fluent Mandarin, Internet Impressed | Watch

New Delhi: India's newly appointed Ambassador to China Vikram Doraiswami attracted praises online for introducing various sections of the Indian Embassy in Beijing while speaking in fluent Mandarin.

The video shared widely on social media shows Doraiswami walking through the different departments that are involved in the embassy's day-to-day functioning that help strengthen relations between the two neighbouring countries while speaking confidently in Mandarin. Doraiswami was also heard briefing on the embassy's cultural, consular, economic, and commercial wings.

The ambassador was also seen standing in front of a statue of Rabindranath Tagore at the embassy complex as he explained the significance of the Nobel Laureate's visit to China a century ago who had once described both India and China as the world's oldest civilisations, both of which had unique diverse cultural identities.

The ambassador's fluency in Mandarin attracted neizens who heaped praises on him. One of the users said, “Mr. Ambassador, your Mandarin introduction is impressive. I saw it when just it moved from Jiangguo men to Liangma. Embassy building also impressive. I wish you be the best Ambassador for India-China relationship not only for a handful either elite or toe licker or arm candies.”

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“Excellent initiative. The same we should promote our own Indian language in the country and at international forums as well,” another said, while someone else spoke about the ties shared between the two nations saying, “The two natural leaders of Asia. Making cooperative, respectful space for each other’s rise.”

According to a Global Times report, the Embassy of the India in China recently hosted a celebration session to commemorate the 165th anniversary of Rabindranath Tagore. On that occassion, Indian Ambassador to China Vikram Doraiswami said that Tagore belongs not only to India, but to the shared cultural heritage of humanity.

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Ambassador Doraiswami shared that Tagore was also a global humanist who enjoyed a special status in China. Tagore's visit to China in 1924 opened an important chapter in India-China cultural exchanges, he added.

"Tagore's legacy in China has endured. At a time of great change in Asia, Tagore was among the earliest modern thinkers to speak of the importance of Asian civilizations learning from one another while retaining their own cultural confidence and identity. His message continues to resonate strongly even today," Doraiswami reportedly said.