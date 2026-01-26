Indian Army Personnel Sleeping In Snow Leaves Internet Shivering | Watch

New Delhi: A video of an Indian Army soldier sleeping in his camp amid snow during the harsh winters has taken the internet by storm on Republic Day. The soldier braving the cold on a winter night while the nation sleeps has led to an outpour of appreciation for Indian miliary personnel.

The Indian Army has a formidable presence across the length and breadth of the country, especially at the borders on the western and northern flanks, in view of security challenges from hostile neighbours on both fronts. Tasked with safeguarding India’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, the Army ensures round-the-clock vigilance along these sensitive frontiers, often operating under high-risk and high-pressure conditions.

Apart from protecting the country from foreign threats by maintaining tight security at the borders, the Indian Army plays a crucial role in humanitarian assistance and disaster relief operations. During national calamities such as earthquakes, floods, landslides and cyclones, Army personnel are frequently among the first responders, carrying out rescue missions, evacuations, medical aid and restoration of essential services, often in areas cut off from civilian administration.

The Army’s footprint spans some of the most challenging terrains in the country. It has forces deployed in inhospitable mountainous regions marked by sub-zero temperatures, vast and arid deserts, dense forests, riverine belts and areas affected by insurgency or internal security challenges.

This specific viral video points out at the extreme conditions soldiers have to endure while they are posted at difficult terrain, in order to keep the country safe. These deployments demand exceptional physical endurance, adaptability and sustained readiness throughout the year, regardless of extreme weather or logistical constraints.

Meanwhile, on Monday, as the country celebrated its 77th Republic Day, India's battlefield prowess was on full display at Kartavya Path in the national capital. The Army showcased its advanced attack helicopters, including RUDRA, Apache AH-64E, and the Light Combat Helicopter (LCH) Prachand, in a spectacular formation flight.

