'Wasn't Dead By The End': Indian Entrepreneur In China Travels 1,600 Kms In A Day Just To Attend 3-Hour Meeting

China: An Indian entrepreneur living in China recently shared an impressive experience of traveling 1,600 kilometers in just one day to attend a three-hour meeting and then making it back home that same night. His story has taken social media by storm, showcasing just how efficient and convenient China’s high-speed rail system has become.

Seamless Journey

In his posts on X, he said that he got on a train in the morning, travelled 800 KM to his 3 hour meeting, attended the event, and returned by night all without a hitch. “I wasn’t even dead by the end,” he wrote, highlighting the seamless travel experience.

He described China’s railway stations as massive and incredibly well-organized. Passengers can start heading to the platform just 10 minutes before departure, with gates opening from both sides. All it takes is a quick scan of their national ID or passport to get in. If someone arrives early, they can switch their ticket to an earlier train with no issues at all.

One of the noticeable features of his journey was the station amenities. “There are thousands of seats, and about 30% are massage chairs,” he mentioned. For just Rs 100, travelers can enjoy a soothing massage while they wait.

Netizens In Awe

This story has resonated with many online, sparking admiration for China’s fast and efficient public transport system. Here are some comments:

One user joked, "iss speed se toh Delhi to Jaipur 1 ghanta lage bas" which translates to "With this speed, Delhi to Jaipur would only take 1 hour."

Another shared “And so reasonably priced! I did the Shanghai to Suzhou high speed train. We covered 130kms in 25 minutes all for about RMB 45 (INR 500) one way!”