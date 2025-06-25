'No McDonald’s, No Compromise': Fast Food Giant Reacts To US Boycott Over Diversity Rollbacks

McDonalds Boycott: McDonald’s has reacted to a week-long nationwide boycott in the United States, saying that the accusations are incorrect and calling for open conversations with the communities it serves.

What Sparked The Boycott?

The protest, organized by the grassroots group The People’s Union USA, kicked off on June 24 and is set to continue through June 30. It targets McDonalds for rolling back Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) initiatives such as measurable hiring goals and supplier diversity requirements, along with claims of tax avoidance, price gouging, low wages, and the suppression of workers’ rights.

Founder John Schwarz took to Instagram to say, “This is about power, not just burgers and fries… No McDonald’s. No compromise,” as he called for fair taxes, reasonable prices, genuine equality, and accountability. The group has plans for stretching boycotts aimed at other major retailers later this summer.

McDonalds Reacts To The Criticism

Responding to these claims, McDonalds reaffirmed its commitment to inclusion saying, “As a brand that serves millions of people every day, our commitment to inclusion remains steadfast.” The company highlighted that it operates over 2,000 US franchises, purchases millions from local suppliers, employs more than 800,000 restaurant staff, supports around 1.1 million jobs, and contributes billions in taxes each year.

McDonald’s also expressed disappointment over “misleading claims that distort our values and misrepresent our actions,” while emphasising its willingness to engage in honest dialogue with communities.

This comes as similar boycotts take place around the US against Target and Walmart. McDonald’s has also been facing declining store sales in the U.S. and a dip in customer sentiment, issues that could be intensified by the boycott and waning public confidence.