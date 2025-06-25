Indian Mother And Daughter Stranded At Kuwait Airport For 36 Hours As Iran Bombs US Bases In Qatar | Image: Instagram

New Delhi: An Indian mother and travel creator shared the terrifying experience she had on a flight with her baby daughter as the plane was forced to turn back in mid-air amid tensions in the Middle East. Anindita shared on Instagram that she was returning home to Mumbai from New York with her daughter after a three-month stay in the US.

The travel content creator also recorded herself during the scary moments on the flight. She said, "We flew 13 hours to Kuwait, had a short layover, and then boarded our connecting flight to Mumbai. But mid-air, things took a terrifying turn. Iran bombed Qatar, and we were flying through that very airspace. It was unreal and terrifying."

She further added, “While my family was relieved we were safe on the ground, the thought that we were in the sky when those missiles were being fired… I’m still shaken."

As the airspace shut down, the pilot was forced to return to Kuwait. Many passengers, including Chatterjee and her daughter, were stranded at the Kuwait airport for up to 36 hours.

Chatterjee shared that despite having the experience of visiting more than 99 countries, she called this flight her “worst flight experience ever”.

The video, since then, has gone viral on social media and attracted multiple users who shared their opinions and prayed for the safety of the mother-daughter duo in the comment sections.

Netizens React to Viral Video

One user said, “ I can’t imagine how that felt. So sorry to all passengers. Glad you guys are safe.” Another wrote, “Please take care, love prayers and hugs. Hope you guys travel soon and come home.”