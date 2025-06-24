'Pay To Watch War': Jordan Cafe Draws Criticism for Missile Viewing Reservations Amid Ongoing Israel-Iran Conflict | Video

Jordan: A cafe in Jordan has landed in hot water for providing reservations to its customers to watch the missile exchange between Israel and Iran.

A clip posted on X uncovered the shocking reality of capitalism as people relished meals while enjoying the Jordan sky being lit by the missiles fired by Israel and Iran at each other.

Neighbours' lack of empathy

The Middle East war horror is continuously escalating as both Israel and Iran flip-flop on commitment made to US-brokered ceasefire.

Tensions worsened when Israel launched its offensive, 'Operation Rising Lion' on Iran almost two weeks ago to blow up Iran's nuclear ambition on June 13, 2025.

The US joined in over the weekend and attacked three nuclear sites in Iran, which invited an even more violent retaliation from Iran as the republic launched attacks at both residential locations in Israel and US bases in Qatar.

Amid this raging war, the neighbors of these nations in the Middle East seem to be cashing in on this, viewing the conflict as an opportunity.

A few days ago a video surfaced on X where people at a cafe in Lebanon were seen leaving their meals behind to capture Israel and Iran trade fire through missiles as if this was a celebratory moment.

People did not seem to realise the gravity of the situation and enjoyed the "view."

This absurdity did not stop in Lebanon. Another neighbour, Jordan, took this even further, where a cafe is offering reservations to watch the night sky when the countries at war are launching missiles at each other.

The cafe is said to be Jordan's 'Salt City' where guests are allowed to book seats to watch the exchange. As could be seen in the video, people were watching the missile exchange from the rooftop of the restaurant while sipping coffee and eating dinner. Some were even seen filming the exchange.

"This is Mental": Netizens fume at the lac of humanity

The videos have drawn widespread attention from people around the world. Netizens are genuinely perplexed at the lack of empathy the neighbours have shown for a conflict happening beside them.