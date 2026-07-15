Indian-Origin NASA Astronaut Anil Menon's First Video From ISS, Begins Historic Maiden Space Mission

New Delhi: Indian-origin NASA astronaut Anil Menon has shared his first video from aboard the International Space Station (ISS) after successfully docking with the orbiting laboratory, offering the world its first glimpse of his historic maiden mission in space.

The visuals, released shortly after the crew entered the ISS, show Menon floating in microgravity alongside his fellow astronauts as they settle into what will be an eight-month scientific expedition. The video has rapidly gained traction on social media, with thousands celebrating the achievement and congratulating the astronaut on the beginning of his first long-duration mission.

Welcoming Menon to the ISS, NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman wrote on X, "Welcome aboard the International Space Station, @astro_anil. Your mission is just getting started. Wishing you and your crewmates a successful expedition as you advance research and inspire millions back here on Earth."

The US Space Force also hailed the successful mission, posting, "Congratulations to US Space Force Col Anil Menon on your successful flight to the International Space Station today! Thank you NASA for being a great partner to our Guardians and leading cutting-edge research."

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Successful Launch and Docking

Menon blasted off aboard Russia's Soyuz MS-29 spacecraft from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan alongside Russian cosmonauts Pyotr Dubrov and Anna Kikina. After a flawless journey through orbit, the spacecraft docked with the ISS, where the crew was welcomed by astronauts already aboard the station.

The arrival officially marks the beginning of Expedition 75, during which the crew will spend nearly eight months conducting cutting-edge research in microgravity.

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Who Is Anil Menon?

A physician, engineer and colonel in the US Space Force, Anil Menon brings a unique blend of medical, military and aerospace expertise to the mission.

Born in the United States to an Indian father and a Ukrainian mother, Menon earned degrees in neurobiology from Harvard University, a master's in mechanical engineering from Stanford University, and later completed his medical training before specialising in emergency and aerospace medicine.

Before being selected as a NASA astronaut in 2021, Menon served as SpaceX's first flight surgeon, helping establish the medical support system for the company's human spaceflight programme. He also played a critical role in supporting NASA's commercial crew missions, including Demo-2, Crew-1, Inspiration4, and Axiom-1.

Menon has also worked with NASA, SpaceX, and the US Air Force, while providing medical support during disaster response operations, including following the 2010 Haiti earthquake, making him one of the most accomplished physician-astronauts in NASA's ranks.

Mission Objectives

During his stay aboard the ISS, Menon will participate in a wide range of scientific investigations spanning human health, biology, physics, Earth observation, and advanced technology demonstrations. The research is expected to support NASA's future Artemis missions to the Moon and eventual human exploration of Mars.