BIZARRE! Woman Vows To Divorce Husband If RCB Doesn't Win IPL 2025 Final; Pledge Goes Viral

PBKS vs RCB, IPL 2025: The Royal Challengers Bengaluru ruled the roost on Thursday night in Mullanpur as they thrashed Punjab Kings to register a eight-wicket win. While the RCB fans and players were ecstatic, there was a certain caption that went viral because of it's peculiarity. There is no doubting the fact that the RCB side has the biggest fanbase in IPL, despite not having won the crown ever.

Now that the team has reached the final, a woman was spotted holding a placard in the stadium where she vowed to divorce her husband if RCB do not break the title drought by winning the title this year. Here is the picture that instantly went viral after the RCB win.

VIRAL MESSAGE:

Meanwhile, it was a dominant all-round display from RCB that helped them beat Punjab. RCB did not put a foot wrong since winning the toss and opting to bowl first. On a wicket that provided some assistance to the seamers, Josh Hazlewood, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Yash Dayal ran riot early on and then it was Suyash Sharma with three wickets to his name. It has to be said that the Punjab batters were guilty of some poor shot selection. And them, RCB won with 60 balls to spare. RCB have already booked their spot in the final and now would be awaiting the winner of Qualifier 2.

What Lies Ahead For PBKS?