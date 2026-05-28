Harmless Fun or...? Indian Tourists Face Backlash For Performing Garba On Vietnam Runway | WATCH

A viral video showing a group of Indian tourists performing Garba right next to a parked aircraft on an airport tarmac in Vietnam has sparked a massive storm across social media.

The incident, which required immediate intervention from airport ground staff, has left internet users fiercely divided over passenger conduct and aviation safety.

The video captures a group of travellers breaking into a synchronised dance on the restricted airside zone of the runway, right in the shadow of a commercial jet.

As the group continues their impromptu celebration, local airport personnel quickly approach and order them to stop, citing severe operational and safety hazards.

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Anatomy of an Aviation Safety Risk

While many viewers initially laughed off the footage as lighthearted cultural expression, aviation experts and frequent flyers were quick to point out the extreme dangers of "tarmac dancing."

Parked aircraft are not static objects; jet engines can ingest loose items or clothing, and exhaust zones remain dangerous.

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Tarmacs are highly controlled environments filled with heavy moving machinery, baggage carts, and fueling trucks with limited visibility.

International aviation laws strictly prohibit unauthorised passenger movement on the tarmac to prevent security breaches.

Harmless Fun or National Embarrassment?

On platforms like X and Instagram, a significant portion of netizens expressed embarrassment, arguing that the stunt paints a poor picture of international travellers.

"There is a time and place for culture, and an active international runway is absolutely not it," wrote one user.

Others pointed out that such behaviour risks stricter visa regulations and scrutiny for fellow citizens travelling abroad.

Conversely, a few users labelled the backlash an overreaction, viewing it as an innocent burst of joy that was resolved the moment ground staff stepped in.

The airport authorities have yet to release an official statement regarding potential fines or blacklisting for the passengers involved.