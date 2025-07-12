Indians Performing 'Ganga Aarti' in Canada Draw Sharp Criticism from Netizens

Indians performing Ganga Aarti on the banks of the Credit River in Erindale Park, Mississauga, Canada. | Image: X

Mississauga: A video of a group of Indians performing a Ganga Aarti ritual on the banks of the Credit River in Erindale Park, Mississauga, has stirred a social media storm. The event, intended as a spiritual recreation of the iconic riverfront ceremonies held in Varanasi and Haridwar, has gone viral drawing intense criticism.

In the video, devotees dressed in traditional attire can be seen performing the Aarti with lit thalis, devotional chants, and bhajans echoing through the riverside. The ritual was intended to be a nostalgic tribute to the cultural and spiritual roots of India, performed thousands of miles from home.

The original poster of the video captioned it with heartfelt emotion, “In all my 10 years in Canada, yesterday was magical. It felt like the ghats of Varanasi and Haridwar, but right here in Canada. Living abroad doesn’t mean letting go of who we are. If anything, it strengthens our connection.”

The event was endorsed by Indian officials in Canada. The Consulate General of India in Toronto, while posting on X, stated, “Consul Sanjeev Saklani represented the Consulate at the Ganga Aarti, a soulful evening of divine chants and pious mantras at the banks of the Credit River at Erindale Park, Mississauga, organized by Team Radio Dhishum.”

While many praised the effort to preserve cultural identity abroad, the video also ignited sharp criticism online. Environmental concerns and cultural context were at the forefront of the backlash.

One user commented: “These are the same rituals that polluted rivers back in India. Don’t bring this mess to Canada. Keep your aartis, ashes, and idols out of our clean waters.”

Another reacted with, “Recreating Ganga Aarti on a random Western river is ridiculous. These traditions are deeply geographical, stop transplanting them without context.”

Some even questioned the need to recreate such rituals abroad at all and asked, “Come back home instead. Help clean the actual Ganga rather than staging it overseas.”