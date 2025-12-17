Indore’s 70-Lakh Firework Wedding Sparks Social Media Debate

Wedding extravaganza in India is hardly news, but the things reach eye-popping proportions when families spend lakhs on not jewellery, venue, clothes, or even catering but for firecrackers. But that is exactly what happened in Indore recently. For the wedding of Anjanesh Shukla, son of BJP Golu Shukla, where the family reportedly spent upwards of Rs. 70 lakhs on lighting up the sky with firecrackers.

The video shared by Rudraksh Shukla, brother of the groom, shows the stunning display going up during the jaimala ceremony, however the price of firecrackers are not mentioned in the video.

The no-expense-spared wedding has not only gone viral on social media for the elaborate decor and the expensive wedding regalia adorned by the bride, groom, and the family, but the has also garnered some negative comments from the netizens with people questioning a video of the couple exchanging garlands before the deity at Khajrana temple in Indore in an area that are usually out of bounds for the public. The family is yet to react on the rumours and no formal statement confirming or denying the rumours have been made yet.

One user commented, “VIP culture, corruption, misuse of public facilities by politicians and the rich….. no accountability for approval givers for breaking and bending law. Can we implement minimum 10 years rigorous imprisonment and hefty fines for misuse of authority by public officials?” Another one said, “Choose your representatives wisely!”

