Influencer Dances on Moving Car’s Bonnet in Viral Video, Ends Up at Police Station

Mumbai: A social media influencer from Navi Mumbai, Nazmeen Sulde, has found herself in legal trouble after a video of her dancing on the bonnet of a moving car went viral online.

The video, originally shared by Nazmeen Sulde on her Instagram account, quickly drew sharp criticism from netizens for violating road safety norms.

In the now-viral clip, NazmeenSulde, who boasts over 1 million subscribers on YouTube and 850,000 followers on Instagram, can be seen performing a dance atop the hood of a slowly moving car along the roadside. Several commuters were seen driving past, visibly surprised by the unusual sight. The video was captioned, “On my way to 69th heartbreak with the same guy,” which added to the shock value for viewers.

Following the widespread outrage and several Instagram users tagging Mumbai Police in the comments, a formal complaint was filed. Authorities responded swiftly. On July 23, Sulde was taken to the police station for questioning. She later revealed that a team of around seven police officers arrived at her residence and escorted her and her team to the station.

In a statement posted to her Instagram stories, the influencer expressed her disbelief and distress over the police action. “We’ve been taken to the police station last night. Around 7 policemen came to our house and took us to the police station. We spent 5 hours in the police station. They filed an FIR, 8 sections, a case and whatnot,” she wrote.