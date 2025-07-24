The Foam Is From The Sewage Pipe: Internet Alarms South African Woman Swimming In Cape Town Sea

Cape Town: A content producer with more than 36,000 followers on Instagram, Michelle Sky Hayward has addressed the commotion over her Instagram video, which showed her swimming through a heavy coating of ocean foam.

The now-viral video, which began with the caption, "I fear I have made a terrible mistake," alarmed some viewers who thought the foaming water was sewage.

Hayward said in a follow-up video responding to the criticism, "I accidentally went viral for 'swimming in sewage,' and I wanted to answer some of your questions.

Hayward explained that she is a Cape Town resident who routinely swims in the sea, at least once a week, rather than a tourist. She also acknowledged that there was more foam than she usually saw and that the water looked foggy than usual.

However, viewers who were familiar with ocean life quickly clarified that the foam was not necessarily dangerous.

"No, I did not become ill," she stated, adding that she felt absolutely fantastic after going for the swim.

She clarified that there was no unpleasant odor, saying, “It smelled like the typical ocean smell", nothing smelled to me", also stated, "It strengthened my immune system".

Instead of feeling pushed back, though, she relished the experience by saying, "I really liked the foam. I had the impression that I was in a bubble bath".

She also stated, "Taking a bubble bath made me feel like a mermaid. The water felt a little warmer than normal, which is why I had so much fun".

Peek a look on what did the netizens have to say:

There were numerous users who clarified that the sea foam in the video is a naturally occurring phenomenon that is created when saltwater that is rich in organic materials, such as proteins, lipids, and chemicals from decomposing algae blooms, is stirred.

“I hope she knows that foam is from a nearby sewer pipe,” a user commented, while another stated, “The ocean is literally the biggest toilet in the world.”