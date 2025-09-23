Influencer Genie Yamaguchi Ordered to Stay Indoors From 10 To 6, Wear Electronic Tag After Don Don Donki Supermarket Theft

Singapore’s Internet celebrity Genie Yamaguchi will now have a very strict “curfew” to follow, but it’s not because of her Instagram followers. The 30-year-old influencer, known for her preserved flower business and beauty clinic, has been sentenced to wear an electronic tag and stay indoors from 10pm to 6am every night.

The sentence, issued on September 23, comes in the form of a three-month Day Reporting Order (DRO). Instead of paying a fine or going to jail, Yamaguchi will report regularly to a day reporting centre and be mandatorily at home in the night - a real-life version of being grounded for grown-ups.

The case stems from an incident at Orchard Central’s Don Don Donki in the early hours of August 25, 2024. Court documents revealed that Yamaguchi and her friend, Lee Suet Keay Cheryl, were caught attempting to steal 27 items worth $628.90, including beauty products, bags, and food. After leaving the store without paying, a vigilant staff member spotted them later, leading to police involvement. Only nine of the items were returned, and both women offered to compensate for the rest.

Yamaguchi, who has 14,800 followers on Instagram and shares her life as a gamer and business owner, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to steal. Her accomplice, Li Xuekai, 28, faces additional theft charges, including stealing slippers, a travel mug, and goods worth over 3,200 yuan from various stores.