'Only 50 Rupees’ Viral Video Shows American Woman Amazed by India’s Healthcare Costs | Watch

A viral video shared by a woman named Kristen Fischer has sparked conversations online after she praised the accessibility and affordability of India’s healthcare system.

In the video, Fischer, dressed in a yellow kurti, recounts how, while cutting vegetables, she cut her thumb, which was bleeding heavily. She quickly rode her bicycle to a nearby hospital, where she spent about 45 minutes and, to her relief, did not need stitches. The entire treatment cost her just ₹50, and she was able to return home.

Fischer highlighted two reasons why the experience stood out to her.

1. She was surprised to find a hospital just five minutes from her house, describing India’s healthcare network as easily accessible and reassuring in emergencies.

2. She was astonished by the affordability — ₹50 for the whole treatment, which she compared to about 60 cents in the US, where monthly health insurance premiums often cost between $1,000 and $2,000.

Netizens React to the Video

Her post resonated widely, with many netizens agreeing and sharing their own experiences.

One user wrote, “Agree. There is an abundance of help in India. And not just help, but medical help. It's wonderful, and it never feels like it comes with strings attached.”

Another pointed out just how inexpensive the treatment was: “To all non-Indians — it cost her just 0.57 USD!”

Some highlighted common practices in such situations. “That’s indeed a good experience you had. Sometimes they also give a tetanus injection to avoid any infection,” one user explained.

Others noted how such minor injuries are often treated at home itself. “We usually give first aid ourselves before we decide to go to the hospital. Usually the bleeding stops after a minute or so. Then we apply Betadine, Dettol, or any other antiseptic ointment and cover with a band aid.”