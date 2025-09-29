Influencer who alleged ‘CRPF personnel’ clicked her pictures claps back at trolls

Viral Video: Influencer Aayesha Khan has spoken out once again after facing both support and criticism online for sharing her disturbing experience at Delhi Airport with the CRPF personnel.

On the morning of September 16, 2025, at Terminal 1 of Delhi Airport, Aayesha alleged that a man kept secretly clicking her pictures while pretending to be on a phone call. When she confronted him, he denied it. But on checking his phone, she claimed to have found photos of her legs.

What shocked her the most, she said, was that the man turned out to be a CRPF personnel.

“If a woman isn’t safe inside an airport, under surveillance, surrounded by authorities, and in the presence of armed security, where is she supposed to feel safe?” she asked in her post.

Watch the Video Here:

She further added that, “Women’s safety in India has become a cruel joke. And when those tasked with protecting us violate that trust, it’s more than just misconduct, it’s betrayal. I am done being quiet. This isn’t okay. This shouldn’t be ignored. We need accountability. We need change.”

In a follow-up video, she addressed the backlash online, saying, “Your misogyny does not silence me, it exposes you.”

Aayesha Khan explained that she is intentionally not deleting problematic comments because they reflect how some men objectify women. At the same time, she expressed gratitude for the love and solidarity she has received, adding that the support outweighs the negativity.

The earlier video showed the man wearing a CRPF ID card, seen deleting something from his phone before showing it to her. In the caption, Aayesha alleged that the pictures of her legs were found. Following her claims, CRPF has begun looking for the personnel involved, while CISF officially responded to her post, thanking her for bringing the matter to their notice and assuring that suitable action will be taken.

Netizens reaction to the clip

Although influencer Aayesha Khan received a wave of support online, the overall public response has been mixed, with many users also engaging in criticism and negative commentary.

One user praised her: “Proud of you to stand up for yourself.”

Another demanded strict action: “He should be permanently removed from his duty.”

But some dismissed her claims, accusing her of using the incident for attention: “Don’t play these stunts against our soldiers to gain likes and followers.”

Official CISF also commented, assuring her that suitable actions will be taken.' Thank you for bringing this to our notice. Suitable action will be taken.