Inside the World's Largest Family: Nearly 200 People Live Together Under One Roof in Mizoram As Man Marries 39 Women

At a time when many families are becoming smaller and nuclear households are increasingly common, a viral video from Mizoram has left social media users stunned by showcasing what is believed to be the world's largest family living under a single roof.

The video, which has been widely shared online, posted by user Vishal Tandon on Instagram, who described it as a visit to the "World's Largest Family,” taking viewers inside a massive 100-room house in Baktawng village, home to nearly 200 members of the legendary Ziona family.

The family was headed by Ziona Chana, who passed away in 2021 at the age of 76.

Over his lifetime, Ziona married 39 women and fathered 94 children. As the family expanded to include grandchildren, daughters-in-law and other relatives, the household grew to nearly 200 members, earning global recognition as one of the largest families ever known to live together.

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Located in the hills of Mizoram, the family's residence resembles a small community more than a conventional home.

Walking through the sprawling structure, the creator remarked that the house felt less like a home and more like a hostel, a sentiment echoed by many online users.

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‘Not a House, a Hostel’: Netizens React

As the video gained traction online, social media users flooded the comments section with jokes and questions about the logistics of such a massive household.

One user quipped, "School fees be like..."

Another joked, "That's not a house, that's a hostel!!"

A third commented, "Shaadi mein koi 'with family invitation' nahi deta hoga."

How does a family of 200 function?

What makes the Ziona family particularly fascinating is not just its size, but how it continues to function as a single household.

Entire generations continue to live together, sharing responsibilities, resources and daily routines. The giant residence operates almost like a self-sustaining community, with family members contributing to household activities and helping manage day-to-day life.

Despite its extraordinary size, the family has maintained a collective lifestyle that has intrigued visitors and researchers from around the world.