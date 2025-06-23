Internet Can’t Believe This Girl’s Water-Walking Hack! Desi Jugaad Goes Viral | Watch

New Delhi: Who needs a boat when you’ve got a wooden frame, strong legs, and a helmet? That exact “walk on water” bizarre video of a girl has now gone viral. The clip shows her sitting on a bulky wooden frame, floating across a pool, pedaling her legs like oars, and actually moving faster than the swimmer beside her!

Shared by Instagram user @spartans_mvhs and tagged with #walkonwater2025, the video has already crossed 3.1 million views. And no, it’s not CGI. She’s out there, wearing a helmet, curling her toes to turn her feet into makeshift paddles, and gliding like it’s no big deal.

While it looks cool, most people agree it’s not exactly the next big thing in water travel. For starters, the wooden structure is pretty huge, not something you'd easily carry to a beach or lake. And second, it seems to take just as much energy (if not more!) than regular swimming. So unless you're doing it for internet fame, you might want to stick to a boat.

People online are both amazed and confused. Is it genius? Is it nonsense? One user wrote, “I laughed for two whole minutes at this, I was having a bad day, so thank you!”

While it’s fun to watch, the so-called hack might not be all that practical. The frame is huge, heavy-looking, and needs serious leg power. A simple boat might be way easier.