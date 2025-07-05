Iron Slider Gate Crushes Security Guard to Death Outside Honda Showroom in Moradabad | VIDEO

Moradabad: A painful accident's CCTV footage is making rounds on social media, where a heavy iron gate of a Honda showroom crushed a security guard. The guard was on duty outside the Honda showroom in Prabhat Market of Katghar area, Moradabad.

The CCTV footage of the accident, which is now going viral on the internet, shows the guard struggling to escape the iron slider gate, the hook of which came out, resulting in the gate falling on the guard and crushing him under it.

Relatives Created Ruckus in Police Station

The security guard, Ravindra Kumar Singh, was a resident of Shivnagar Mohalla, Jayantipur Road, and used to work at Sharma Security Company.

Recently, he was on duty at the Honda showroom located in Prabhat Market.

At around 8:30 am on Friday, the guard began closing the showroom gate after the other guard had left. Unfortunately, the gate fell on him, causing serious injuries. People present at the scene quickly moved the gate and rescued him, then informed the police.

Inspector Sanjay Kumar arrived on the scene and rushed the injured guard, Ravindra, to a hospital, where he was declared dead.

Upon receiving news of the accident, Ravindra's relatives arrived at the police station and caused a disturbance, accusing the showroom owner of negligence. There are reports that the showroom neglected the gate, which has now resulted in a fatality.