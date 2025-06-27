‘Is It Safe?’: British Man Wears Team India Jersey on Pakistan Streets | WATCH

The cricket rivalry between India and Pakistan is deeply rooted and passionately followed by fans on both sides of the border.

But in a bold and lighthearted move, a British content creator Alex Wanders put this rivalry to the test by walking through the streets of Lahore, Pakistan, wearing Team India’s blue Dream11 jersey.

In a now-viral video shared on his official Instagram account, Alex is seen casually strolling through different parts of Lahore, greeting locals with a handshake and a smile. The clip, captioned “Is it safe to wear an Indian cricket shirt in Pakistan?” has already garnered 2.5 million views and counting.

Instead of facing hostility, as many users anticipated, Alex encountered warmth, curiosity, and friendliness from the people around him.

The video, which he describes as “testing boundaries with a smile,” surprised viewers by shattering assumptions about animosity tied to cricket jerseys.

“So far it turns out that if you wear an Indian shirt in Pakistan, nothing happens because people are really good,” Alex concludes in the video.

Reactions to the clip have been a mix of humor and heart. One user commented, “Now try the other way around,” while another praised his cultural respect, writing, “You doing namaste in Pakistan is the best thing!”

Amid the jokes, many appreciated the simplicity of the gesture and the reminder that humanity often rises above rivalry.