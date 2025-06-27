Republic World
Updated 27 June 2025 at 17:33 IST

Man Sets Train Ablaze with Flammable Liquid in South Korea | WATCH

CCTV captured a South Korean man setting a metro carriage on fire with flammable liquid.

Reported by: Bhawana Gariya
CCTV Shows Metro Carriage Set on Fire in South Korea | Image: x
CCTV Shows Metro Carriage Set on Fire in South Korea | Image: x

Seol: CCTV footage has captured the shocking moment a South Korean man set a metro carriage ablaze during peak rush hour, endangering the lives of 160 passengers. The incident took place on May 31 on the Seoul Metro.

The man, identified by his surname Won, 67, was seen in court-released footage reaching into his bag, pulling out a bottle, and pouring flammable liquid across the carriage floor and around nearby passengers before igniting it.

The attack left six people injured, including cases of smoke inhalation and a sprained ankle sustained while fleeing the train. An additional 23 passengers were treated at hospitals. Fortunately, no fatalities were reported.

South Korean media cited police officials as saying Won started the fire out of spite over a recent divorce court ruling the month prior.

The fire caused over 300 million won (approx. $217,000 USD) in damages. One metro carriage was completely destroyed, while two others sustained significant damage. The incident has raised concerns over metro safety and emergency preparedness during high-traffic hours.

Published 27 June 2025 at 17:12 IST