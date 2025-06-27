Man Sets Train Ablaze with Flammable Liquid in South Korea | WATCH

Seol: CCTV footage has captured the shocking moment a South Korean man set a metro carriage ablaze during peak rush hour, endangering the lives of 160 passengers. The incident took place on May 31 on the Seoul Metro.

The man, identified by his surname Won, 67, was seen in court-released footage reaching into his bag, pulling out a bottle, and pouring flammable liquid across the carriage floor and around nearby passengers before igniting it.

The attack left six people injured, including cases of smoke inhalation and a sprained ankle sustained while fleeing the train. An additional 23 passengers were treated at hospitals. Fortunately, no fatalities were reported.

South Korean media cited police officials as saying Won started the fire out of spite over a recent divorce court ruling the month prior.