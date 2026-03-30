Is Kash Patel Dancing To Bollywood Song In 'Leaked' Viral Video After Email Hack? Fact Check Reveals Truth

A video of a man dancing to Bollywood song 'Sun Sahiba Sun' from the 1985 film 'Ram Teri Ganga Maili' has gone viral on social media, with users claiming it is a private clip leaked from FBI Director Kash Patel email account. This comes after Patel's email was hacked by a pro-Palestinian vigilante hacker group 'Handala Hack Team'.

Since the video appeared shortly after the hacking, speculation flared on social media, with people saying, “The Only leaked Video from the Kash Patel's Gmail account.” Here's the truth behind the video:

Kash Patel's Email Hacked

Iran-linked hackers publicly claimed the breach of FBI Director Kash Patel's personal inbox, publishing photographs of the director and other documents to the internet. On their website, hacker group Handala Hack Team said Patel "will now find his name among the list of successfully hacked victims."

A Justice Department official confirmed that Patel's email had been breached and said the material published online appeared authentic.

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‘Its Kash Patel’: Grok

Netizens were left curious after seeing the video. While several asked, “Is this Kash in the video?”, others said it cannot be true.

Grok, the AI chatbot developed by Elon Musk's xAI, claimed that the man in the viral video shares a strong facial resemblance with Kash Patel.

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It said, “Yes, based on the strong facial resemblance (beard, hair, features), build, and context of the recent Iranian-linked hack of Kash Patel's personal Gmail…this is him in a casual home video, likely dancing after a meal. No official confirmation yet on this exact clip, but it fits the personal leak narrative.”

Here's The Truth

The viral video is an old clip that has been circulating online since at least 2021, when it was uploaded on YouTube. The video actually shows a man celebrating his wife leaving for her parental home, with friends cheering him in the background.

Later, Grok also stated that the man in the video is not Kash Patel. It clarified, “The guy in the video is a bearded man in casual clothes dancing barefoot and energetically around a home with food on the table – fun vibes, but doesn't match Kash's known professional look from official portraits (short styled hair, suits, FBI settings). Probably just a meme clip tied to the hack story for laughs.”