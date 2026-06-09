Is the iPhone Birth Control? Study Shows Birth Rates Dropped After the First iPhone Launched in 2007

For nearly 30 years, the number of babies born in the United States stayed incredibly steady. Year after year, from 1980 all the way to 2007, the math didn’t really change. But then, right around 2007, something broke. The U.S. birth rate started falling fast, and it hasn't stopped since. By 2024, it had plummeted by 22%.

At first, experts blamed the Great Recession of 2008. The logic made sense: when money is tight, people wait to have kids. But a strange thing happened. The economy got better, jobs came back, and the country went through a massive financial boom in the 2010s, yet the birth rate kept falling. Experts tried blaming housing costs, childcare expenses, and student debt, but none of these fully explained why the drop happened so suddenly and across every group of people at the exact same time.

Now, a new study published by the National Bureau of Economic Research suggests we’ve been looking in the wrong place. The sudden drop wasn't caused by bank accounts; it was caused by the little glowing screens in our pockets. By looking at a unique quirk in history, researchers found that the launch of the very first iPhone explains up to half of the total drop in American births.

The Clever Way the Study Proved It

It’s easy to look at a graph and say, "Well, the iPhone came out in 2007, and births went down in 2007, so they must be connected." But in science, that isn't proof. To actually prove the phone was the cause, the researchers used a clever piece of history.

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When Steve Jobs first showed the world the iPhone in June 2007, Apple made an exclusive deal with AT&T. For the first four years, AT&T was the only cell phone company allowed to sell the iPhone. Furthermore, all the cool new features of the iPhone like browsing the internet, using apps, and looking at digital maps needed fast 3G cell towers to work.

Because AT&T built its network unevenly, some counties had amazing coverage right away, while other counties had none at all for years. This created a perfect real-world experiment. The researchers compared counties that had great AT&T service (where people could easily buy and use an iPhone) to counties with zero AT&T service.

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The results were clear: in places where the iPhone worked, the number of babies being born dropped significantly faster.

Who Stopped Having Babies?

The drop didn't affect everyone equally. It was strongest among the generations who embraced smartphones the fastest:

Teens (Ages 15–19): In areas with early iPhone access, teen births dropped by up to 8%.

Young Adults (Ages 20–24): Births dropped by nearly 7%.

Older Adults: The phones had almost no impact on the birth rates of older women, who already had established lives and routines.

To double-check their work, the researchers looked at counties with great Verizon or Sprint coverage during those same years. Since those companies weren't allowed to sell the iPhone yet, their coverage had zero impact on birth rates. It was uniquely the iPhone that caused the change.

How Does a Phone Stop a Birth?

How does a smartphone actually act as birth control? Well iPhones aren’t the sole cause of dropping birth rate but the study reveals it is one of the factors here. The study points to something called "in-person displacement." Put simply: the phones changed how young people spend their time.

By looking at national surveys about daily habits, the data shows that as smartphones spread, young adults dramatically changed their behavior. They started spending:

Less time hanging out with friends face-to-face.

Less time going out on traditional dates.

More time entirely alone in their rooms.

More time watching digital videos and entertainment.

Because young adults were spending less time together in the real world, they were having less sex.