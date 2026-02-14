'Is This Normal?': Rs 16,900 Electricity Bill For 3 BHK Flat Leaves Bengaluru Man In Shock

Bengaluru: A resident of Bengaluru, Karnataka, was left in shock after receiving an electricity bill of nearly Rs 16,900 for his 3 BHK flat. The man shared a picture of the bill on Reddit, adding that his power bill typically ranges between Rs 5000 to Rs 9000. His post triggered discussion about billing transparency, slab tariffs and possible meter errors in the city.

Stating that only four people live in his house, the man asked, “Is it normal for my electricity bill to be so high for Bengaluru terms?” He also shared a list of appliances at his home:

One AC One gaming PC (650 watt) A Small Cooking induction 1 air fryer Four fans

Expressing his shock, the man wrote in his post, “I just don't think it should be anywhere near this high, most of the times our bill is between 5k-9k for same use. What can I do here to report this?”

The bill was generated through the BESCOM app and showed the due date as February 18.

Social media users expressed disbelief at the amount, calling it “abnormal” for a residential 3BHK flat. Meanwhile, some users urged him to immediately verify the meter number printed on the bill. A netizen called the bill "absolutely not normal", adding, "Do keep an eye on your flatmates' usage of electricity."

Another said, “That's my 10 year electricity bill with using 1 water motor, 1 refrigerator, TV, micro oven, 2 Laptops,5 mobiles , 3 fans, No AC.” An user asked, "Are you paying for the entire building?"

As of now, it remains unclear whether the ₹16,883 bill was the result of some calculation error or genuinely high consumption.