'Isko Manager Kisne Banaya': Man Thinks He's On Mute During Video Call, Vents Frustration Before Boss | Viral Video

Employees feeling frustrated with their managers is a common workplace reality. While most keep such emotions hidden, one employee accidentally let his guard down during an online meeting, leading to his colleagues hearing a candid rant. The video of the goof-up has since gone viral on social media.

The hilarious clip showed a group of people attending an official video call. Suddenly, the voice of an employee's wife is heard from the background, shouting, "Show dekhne jaana tha...Tum laptop khol ke baith gae ho (We had to go watch a show...Now you are sitting before your laptop.)"

The employee, who apparently thought that he was on mute, irritably replied, “O mai kya karu, ye meeting rakh dete hai 7 baje. Pata nahi kisne manager banaya hai isko. (What can I do? The manager has called for a meeting at 7 pm. Don't know who made him a manager.)”

The employee's rant was being heard by his colleagues. However, the man was unaware of the goof-up he was committing as he remained immersed in venting out his frustration over the untimely meeting.

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He was further heard saying, “Meri galti thode hai...Mekko bhi movie dekhni hai. Main kya karu? (It is not my fault. I also wanted to watch the movie. What can I do?)”

A female colleague finally put an end to his candid rant by remindig him that he was not on mute. She was heard saying, “Pankaj, tumahra camera aur mic dono on hai. (Pankaj, your camera and mic are on).”

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The employee, who was visibly embarrassed by the slip-up, was heard apologising immediately.

‘Mic On, Career On Pause’

Reacting to the hilarious video, a netizen said, “Tomorrow will be his last day at the company; full credit goes to his wife." Another commented, "Every remote worker's nightmare. Manager must be typing the PIP mail right now!" A man quipped, "Camera on, mic on, career on pause."

Apart from the jokes, netizens also got into a debate over untimely meetings and office calls after work hours. An X user said, “Manager keeping out of office hours meeting is such a pathetic thing in India.” Another said, “Work life balance is a myth in India. Indians are treated like dogs in their own countries.”

Managers who schedule meetings at odd hours should realise that they are “annoying”, a netizen stated, adding, “They lack basic consideration and they cannot expect support and commitment from the team.”