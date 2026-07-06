‘Isne Ego Par Le Liya’: Viral Train 'Race' Has The Internet Guessing. Vande Bharat Or Rajdhani, Who Won?

New Delhi: A video of two of Indian Railways’ premier trains running side by side has set social media alight. The footage shows a Vande Bharat Express and a Rajdhani Express moving in the same direction, keeping pace with each other for a few kilometres before the Vande Bharat surges ahead and vanishes from sight.

An impromptu contest between the two semi-high speed trains and the long-standing flagship service has struck a chord online. It was not about speed, but about seeing two eras of rail travel share the same frame for many viewers.

The clip has since drawn thousands of comments and shares, with users lauding and cheering everything from infrastructure to nostalgia, with a few particular remarks going viral for their humour.

Neck And Neck, Then A Clear Winner

In the video, both trains can be seen travelling on parallel tracks for a stretch, remaining almost level, matching each other’s speed as they cut across the countryside. Then the Vande Bharat begins to pull away and within seconds it overtakes the Rajdhani and disappears ahead, leaving the other train behind.

Advertisement

The moment was captured by a passenger and circulated online, which immediately went viral. Though both trains were simply running on their scheduled paths, the visual made it appear as though a race was taking place on the rails.

‘Developing India’ Cheered

As the footage surfaced, the reaction online was varied, with multiple users highlighting what the video represented about the network in the present time. The social media user pointed out that there was a time when one train would be made to wait for hours to allow another to pass. Now, two premium services can operate in the same direction on separate tracks without either being held up. They called it evidence of a modernising railway system in India, which was once referred to not in good words.

Advertisement

Amidst a wave of reactions and comments, the tone of one comment was not entirely serious, gaining traction “isne to apne ego par le liya”, referring to how the Vande Bharat accelerated and shot past the Rajdhani quickly. The line was quoted and memed, with people joking that the indigenous train had taken the contest personally.

Others used the clip to discuss punctuality, track capacity and the technical differences between the two services. The users' sentiment underlined the pride that India’s railways could now accommodate such movement without delay.

The Rajdhani Express has for decades been synonymous with priority and speed on long-distance routes. The Vande Bharat, built in India as part of the push for modern train sets, was designed with faster acceleration and upgraded passenger amenities.