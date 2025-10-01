‘It Was a Miracle’: Virginia Man Survives Heart Attack After Crashing Outside Cardiologist’s Office

Viral: Sometimes, life has a strange way of reminding us how fragile it really is. For one Virginia man, that reminder came in the form of a life-threatening heart attack – right outside the office of a cardiologist.

Jeff Geraci, 64, was heading home from a workout class last month when things took a sudden turn. “I sat in the car because something didn’t quite feel right. Sipped some coffee, and I was going to sit there and close my eyes for a few minutes. But instead, I decided to drive home,” Geraci recalled.

Moments later, he stopped breathing and lost control of his car, swerving across lanes before smashing into a sign and coming to a halt in a parking lot, WTVR reported.

A Miraculous Coincidence

By sheer luck, the crash happened near the office of Dr. Deepak Talreja, chief of cardiology at Sentara Health. Already on the phone with 911, Talreja ran to the scene.

“When I got to your car, what I saw was the windshield was shattered and your airbags were deployed, and it was hard to see you because you were surrounded by airbags and a shattered windshield,” the doctor recounted.

Racing Against Time

Talreja quickly assessed the situation and realized Geraci was in critical condition. “You weren’t breathing, and you didn’t have a pulse – SCD, sudden cardiac death. And what that means is the heart just isn’t doing the job, and so it’s a form of death,” Talreja explained.

“But fortunately, we got things restarted very quickly, and so God was watching out.”

Geraci’s heart attack had blocked 95% of his lower anterior descending artery and 90% of the upper part. Talreja noted that without medical help within eight minutes, Geraci likely could not have survived.

Waking Up to Reality

“I asked the nurse what happened, and he said, ‘You have a heart attack. You crashed your car,’” Geraci said. “The confusion when I woke up with things in my arm and people running around, it was like a dream, a muddled dream, and foggy.”

Despite a strong family history of heart disease, Geraci had trusted his active lifestyle to keep him safe. “My father had two heart attacks. My mother died of a heart attack… one sister has heart issues. I’ve been an athlete since I was 14 years old. I work out all the time. I ran marathons, [I thought] it’s not going to happen to me.”

Now back at work, Geraci has turned his attention to improving his diet. “It’s such a testimony of God’s greatness, of all the things that had to happen to keep me alive. I’m blessed. It’s a miracle. God was there, and thank God Dr Talreja was there.”

The Online Buzz: Fate, Courage, and Heartbeats

Some couldn’t help but marvel at the cardiologist’s quick action. One wrote, “I bet the cardiologist was like, 'I've been preparing for this my whole career.'” Others felt it was a miracle guided by fate. “His guardian Angel brought him straight to the right guy!” shared another, while one commenter summed it up perfectly: “Right place at the right time! So glad he’s okay!”

Several shared their own experiences with life-threatening health scares. “My mom had a massive stroke while in a previously scheduled doctor's appointment while talking to the nurse. This was three blocks from the hospital, too. It still messed her up pretty good for the rest of her life, though. She did live 19 more years after the stroke,” recalled one.

Another added a personal journey, saying, “That's crazy, I drove to the ER having a massive heart attack. Thought I was having an asthma attack just to find out my heart wasn't receiving O2. Quadruple bypass surgery, 15 days in hospital, and walked back out to a stand ovation from the staff.”

Amidst the stories and memories, pride shone through: “We Indians are Proud of this Indian doctor! Thank you Doctor Saab,” wrote one netizen, celebrating the lifesaving role of Dr. Talreja. And for many, the story was a reminder of survival against the odds: “It wasn't his time yet. I'm glad that he's doing well.”

A Reminder for Us All

Life can be unpredictable, and sometimes it takes a close call to remind us that health is priceless and miracles do happen. It’s a wake-up call that no matter how active or careful we think we are, our bodies can surprise us, and we should never take a single heartbeat for granted.