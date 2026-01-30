'It Was Scripted': Woman Faces Backlash For Mocking Ex-Schoolmate During Pizza Delivery Gig, Issues Clarification | WATCH

New Delhi: A viral video showing a woman mocking her former schoolmate for his job as a pizza delivery executive has triggered a massive wave of criticism across social media.

The clip, filmed on a public road in Bihar's Patna, depicts a woman filming a man on a delivery bike, laughing as she reminds him of his "studious" reputation during their school days.

In the footage, which has garnered millions of views, the woman can be heard mocking the man's career path. "You used to motivate everyone in school... and now you're delivering pizza?" she asks while laughing into the camera. She further mentions his age and tells him she plans to send the video to their old school friends to show them "where he ended up."

The delivery executive, identified as a man in his late 20s or early 30s, remained notably calm throughout the exchange. He responded with a polite smile and small nods, continuing his work despite the public humiliation.

The "Massive Hate" and Public Reaction

The internet's response was swift and overwhelmingly in support of the man. Netizens slammed the woman for her "classist" and "insensitive" behavior. Thousands of users pointed out that there is no shame in honest work.

Many called the man a "real-life hero" for prioritizing his responsibilities over his ego. Even filmmaker Siddharth Anand reacted to the clip, praising the man's grace and calling out the "moral bankruptcy" of mocking someone's struggle for content.

Video was scripted

However, as the backlash intensified, a new development emerged where the woman reached out to clarify her side of the story stating "it was scripted".

Sharing the video on social media, the woman, along with the viral pizza delivery guy said, "We were simply making a comedy video. In today’s age, people don't bother to verify the facts; they just jump on the bandwagon and join the outrage. As content creators, we are always making something new for the sake of comedy. However, people have started turning this into a political issue, attacking the girl, and playing the 'gender card.' We could have exploited this viral moment even further for more views, but we have decided not to take advantage of the situation anymore."

She claims the man is a friend and they both agreed to film the "skit" to highlight the "struggle of the common man" or to create a "social experiment" on how people react to class shaming.

Regardless of whether it was scripted, the public remains unconvinced. Many argue that even if it was a "prank" or "skit," it was in poor taste and promoted a toxic message about blue-collar jobs.