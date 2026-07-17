Jagannath Rath Yatra Viral Video: Human Chain Creates Ambulance Corridor Amid Massive Crowd in Puri

In a heartwarming display of discipline, compassion and civic responsibility, thousands of devotees attending the annual Jagannath Rath Yatra in Puri came together to create a human corridor, allowing an ambulance to pass through one of the country's largest religious gatherings.

The now-viral video, widely shared across social media, shows volunteers and devotees swiftly linking hands to form a human chain as people calmly step aside, creating a clear passage for the emergency vehicle. Within moments, the ambulance is seen navigating through the sea of pilgrims without obstruction.

The remarkable act took place amid lakhs of devotees gathered for the grand chariot festival dedicated to Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Goddess Subhadra. Despite the overwhelming crowd, the spontaneous coordination ensured that emergency medical services were not delayed, earning widespread praise online.

Social media users hailed the moment as "the true spirit of Sanatan Dharma", "humanity at its best" and "a lesson in civic sense". Many described the incident as proof that even in massive gatherings, compassion can prevail over chaos.

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According to reports, around 1,200 trained volunteers were deployed during the Rath Yatra to assist with crowd management, medical emergencies and public safety, helping facilitate such emergency responses.

The viral clip has surfaced at a time when crowd safety remains under sharp focus after a crowd surge during this year's Rath Yatra left one devotee dead and over 100 others requiring medical attention, underscoring the importance of swift emergency access during mega religious events.

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WATCH the viral video here:

While the tragedy has reignited discussions over crowd management, the ambulance corridor has emerged as one of the festival's most inspiring moments, showing how collective responsibility can save precious time and lives.