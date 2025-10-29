Jaipur's Six-year-Old Tanishka Tak Creates History With Longest Hula Hoop World Record of 15,520 Rotations

Jaipur: Six-year-old Tanishka Tak from Jaipur, Rajasthan, has made history by setting the Longest Hula Hoop Spinning World Record, officially certified by the World Book of Records, UK. Demonstrating remarkable endurance and focus, Tanishka achieved 15,520 continuous rotations, spinning non-stop for 2 hours, 38 minutes, and 54 seconds. This extraordinary feat merges two impressive elements -- an extended performance duration of over two hours and a high rotation count of 15,520 spins -- to form one globally recognised title: "Longest Hula Hoop Spinning by continuously performing for 2 hours 38 minutes 54 seconds with 15,520 rotations, on 15 September 2025, at the age of six years eleven months, showcasing exceptional endurance, focus, and dedication."

At just six years old, Tanishka joins the ranks of the world's youngest record-holders for endurance-based performance, displaying synchronisation, stamina, and discipline far beyond her years. According to the official verification report, Tanishka completed every rotation without any pause or assistance, maintaining a consistent rhythm and precision throughout the performance.

World Book of Records lauded her effort, describing it as "a demonstration of unmatched focus and endurance by a young achiever." Her father, Khilesh Tak, shared that Tanishka's journey began as a fun activity three years ago. "We bought her a hula hoop just to play, but she quickly turned it into a passion. What began as playtime soon became her purpose through daily practice and determination," he said.

Her mother, Surabhi Jain Tak, played a vital role as a constant source of motivation. Managing home responsibilities along with caring for Tanishka's younger siblings, she ensured her daughter trained with confidence and consistency. Her unwavering support and encouragement formed the foundation of this global success, underscoring the importance of parental faith in nurturing young talent.

World Book of Records Chartered Officer Pratham Bhalla confirmed that Tanishka's performance was thoroughly verified through timing logs, high-definition video evidence, and precise rotation counts, meeting international standards for endurance achievements. The official certificate was bestowed by Dr Tithi Bhalla, an official of the World Book of Records (WBR).

Educators and fitness experts commended Tanishka's accomplishment, calling it a testament to structured practice, family support, and determination. Fitness professionals also highlighted how such achievements emphasise the benefits of early physical activity in improving coordination, concentration, and confidence among children.

