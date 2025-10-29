Meet Anilkumar Bolla, UAE's Biggest Lottery Prize Winner

Abu Dhabi: A 29-year-old Indian expatriate has created history by winning the largest lottery prize ever awarded in the United Arab Emirates.

Anilkumar Bolla Madhavrao Bolla, from South India and lives in Abu Dhabi, has won AED 100 million (nearly Rs 240 crore) in The UAE Lottery’s 23rd Lucky Day draw held on October 18.

The result was officially announced on Monday through a video released by the lottery organizers.

Mother’s Birthday Became the Lucky Choice

According to the organizers, the winner selected most of his numbers through the automatic Easy Pick system. However, he personally chose the number 11 from the "Months set" in honor of his mother’s birth month a decision that turned out to be life-changing.

He purchased 12 tickets in one transaction, boosting his winning chances.

Recalling the winning moment, Anilkumar said he was sitting on his sofa when he received the call confirming the jackpot.

“I couldn’t believe I had won. It took some time to process the news,” he said. “I haven’t done any magic. I just chose the Easy Pick. The last number is very special it’s my mum’s birthday.”

Plans to Invest and Support His Family

Anilkumar stated that he plans to use the prize money responsibly and ensure a better future for his family. “I was just thinking about how I need to invest this amount, spend it in the right way,” he said, adding, “After winning this amount, I felt like I have money. Now, I need work on my thoughts in the right way, and I want to do something big.”

Among his personal aspirations are buying a supercar and celebrating the win at a luxury resort. He also said he intends to relocate his family to the UAE and support them financially. “I just want to take my family to the UAE, and I want to enjoy my whole life staying with them," he said.

“My mum and dad had very small dreams, and I want to fulfil all the dreams, whatever they have, and I want to take care of them," he continued.

The 29-year-old added that he also hopes to donate part of the windfall to charity. “I believe that donation will reach out to the people who really require the money,” he said.

In a message to other lottery players, he said, “I believe that everything happens for a reason. I suggest each and every player to keep playing, and for sure, one day luck will come to you.”