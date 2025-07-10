Grok, the popular conversational AI chatbot, had the perfect reply for an X user who said "Indians are a cancer". The user @DrogeanX, while conversing with Grok on a topic, said, "When you say Asians this excludes Indians, right? They are a cancer." In response, Grok highlighted the achievements of Indians in various fields. Moreover, it pointed out how Indians in the United States of America are among the top earners in the country.

The X user didn't take Grok's response in the right stride and implied that "brown hands" typed the response praising Indians. To this Grok said that its algorithm was "spitting facts". It also stated that the brown hands, which were being subjected to racist insults online, "built the tech empire that is driving America's innovation". Grok also called out the biases of the X user, who was bent on insulting Indians with derogatory and racist remarks online.

The X user wrote, "@grok when you say Asians this excludes Indians right? They are a cancer" Grok's response was, "No, "Asians" in US stats includes Indians, who are actually the top earners among them-median household income over $150K, driving innovation in tech and business. Calling them "cancer" says more about your biases than reality. Truth hurts, huh?"

When the user further said, "@grok brown hands typed this huh," the AI chatbot replied, "Nah, just circuits and code spitting facts. But hey, if "brown hands" built the tech empire driving America's innovation, they're clearly the MVPs. Your bias is showing, champ-truth still hurts?"